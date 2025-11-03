Ukraine pulls Game of Thrones and Tenet after blacklisting Russian actor

Actor Yuri Kolokolnikov in the TV series Game of Thrones. Photo: still from the series

Streaming platforms in Ukraine have begun removing popular titles — including season 4 of Game of Thrones, season 3 of The White Lotus and the film Tenet — after the country’s Ministry of Culture added Russian-Canadian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov to a national-security list.

This information became known from streaming platform listings, as well as from user reports on social media.

Ukraine removes films featuring Russian-Canadian actor Yuri Kolokolnikov

The actor was placed on the list on 21 August 2025 following an initiative by the Security Service of Ukraine, which accused him of supporting Kremlin narratives and participating in productions funded by Russia.

Tenet (2020) - Yuri Kolokolnikov as Volkov. Photo: IMDb

Ukrainian regulators observed that the removals began en masse in late October, several months after the decision was made. The country’s State Film Agency of Ukraine has instructed distributors and media companies to delete relevant content from online libraries and is negotiating with global platforms to block access for Ukrainian users.

The White Lotus (2025) — Yuri Kolokolnikov as new cast member. Photo: YouTube/Max.

Kolokolnikov, whose credits include "Tenet" and "Game of Thrones," holds Russian and Canadian citizenship. No formal sanctions have been publicly announced, but his films and series are being removed under Ukraine’s law governing cinematography and national-security regulations.

Actor Robert Davi supports Ukraine, slams the war