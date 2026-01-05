Avatar 3: Fire and Ash reaches $1.08 Billion in record-breaking weekend

Still from the Avatar 3: Fire and Ash. Photo: Disney

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise, has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The milestone was reached over the New Year’s weekend, according to estimates confirmed by Disney and 20th Century Studios.

James Cameron’s Avatar 3 breaks $1 Billion milestone

As of Sunday, the film had earned approximately $1.083 billion worldwide, including $771.1 million overseas. In North America, Avatar 3 has brought in about $303 million, adding $40 million during the holiday weekend alone.

The movie is now one of only three Hollywood films released in 2025 to surpass $1 billion, all of them from Disney. The others are Lilo & Stitch with $1.038 billion and Zootopia 2, which has become the year’s biggest hit with more than $1.55 billion globally. James Cameron now holds an unprecedented record, having directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time worldwide.

