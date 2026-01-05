Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Avatar: Fire and Ash crosses $1 Billion at the global box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash crosses $1 Billion at the global box office

en
Publication time 5 January 2026 12:57
Avatar 3: Fire and Ash reaches $1.08 Billion in record-breaking weekend
Still from the Avatar 3: Fire and Ash. Photo: Disney

Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise, has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The milestone was reached over the New Year’s weekend, according to estimates confirmed by Disney and 20th Century Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter writes. 

Advertisement

James Cameron’s Avatar 3 breaks $1 Billion milestone

As of Sunday, the film had earned approximately $1.083 billion worldwide, including $771.1 million overseas. In North America, Avatar 3 has brought in about $303 million, adding $40 million during the holiday weekend alone.

The movie is now one of only three Hollywood films released in 2025 to surpass $1 billion, all of them from Disney. The others are Lilo & Stitch with $1.038 billion and Zootopia 2, which has become the year’s biggest hit with more than $1.55 billion globally. James Cameron now holds an unprecedented record, having directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time worldwide.

Avatar
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
