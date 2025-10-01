Bob haircut trend 2025: how a hit series made it fall’s must-have

Bob haircut on a girl. Photo: freepik.com

The season finale of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" delivered not only a dramatic romantic twist but also a fresh fashion statement — the bob haircut. After moving to Paris, the main character Belly debuted her new look, instantly winning over social media.

The story was reported by Real Simple.

Why the bob is back in style

The bob is a timeless classic. Cut just above the shoulders, it channels effortless French chic while being simple to maintain. Often seen as a "new beginnings" haircut, it symbolizes change and confidence.

The character from the series "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Photo: Instagram/thesummeriturnedpretty

Belly’s version is modern: minimalistic with a soft texture, making it versatile and wearable. The bob pairs equally well with cozy sweaters, trench coats, or evening dresses — perfect for any occasion.

How to get the look

Ask your stylist for a classic cut slightly above the shoulders. Subtle layers add movement, while keeping the edges clean. A soft, natural parting enhances the contemporary style.

To give it that Parisian flair, leave a bit of texture at the ends — this creates a lively, effortless finish.

An actress with a trendy hairstyle. Photo: Instagram/thesummeriturnedpretty

Easy styling tips

For volume, blow-dry with a round brush or let hair air-dry.

Straighteners give a sleek, polished look for formal events.

A light texturizing spray brings out movement and adds a casual vibe.

The bob is ideal for anyone who wants a quick image refresh with minimal effort — chic, modern, and confidence-boosting.

