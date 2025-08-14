Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion These once-iconic jeans are now a fashion no-go

These once-iconic jeans are now a fashion no-go

en
Publication time 14 August 2025 12:53
Why skinny jeans fell out of fashion and the denim styles replacing them
Jeans. Photo: Freepik

Ten years ago, skinny jeans were the dream of every fashionista. Their tight cut made the waist thinner, the hips more expressive, and the legs endless. You could wear them on a date, to the office, or even to a party — they went with literally everything. Sneakers, stilettos, a voluminous sweater, or a silk shirt — skinny jeans were truly a "magic wand" in the wardrobe. But fashion does not stand still. What seemed ideal yesterday, today more and more often causes smiles.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about these pants.

Why do we love skinny jeans so much?

They were simple, comfortable, and versatile. They could emphasize the figure, even if it was far from model standards. And skinnies had their own atmosphere: in them, everyone felt confident and a little daring even on an ordinary day. In the 2000s, this style became a symbol of freedom, style, and youth rebellion. It was worn by everyone — from students to world stars.

Skinny jeans are out of fashion this year
Skinny jeans. Photo from Instagram

However, the effect of "slender legs" had to be paid for. Doctors warned that jeans that were too tight could hinder blood circulation, pinch nerves, and even provoke back pain. There are known cases when people had to literally cut their pants open due to severe swelling. Add to this the risks to intimate health, and it becomes clear why young people began to refuse them. Especially since there are many comfortable alternatives on the market.

Jeans that are too tight can even be harmful
Jeans that can be harmful. Photo from Instagram

Why did young people abandon skinny jeans?

New generations choose freedom of movement and naturalness. It is important for them that clothes do not interfere with life: sitting on the floor at a concert, dancing until the morning, or just walking around the city without feeling cramped. Instead of skinny jeans, they wear mom jeans, boyfriends, slouchy or wide models. 

Jeans that young people decided to give up
Jeans in the look. Photo from Instagram

Will skinnies come back?

Fashion is cyclical. Designers are already trying to rethink this style: making it from thicker denim, adding a high waist, and combining it with chunky shoes or oversized tops.

Jeans trends you can wear year after year

fashion jeans style anti-trends pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
