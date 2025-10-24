Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Valve released an update that crashed the CS2 skins market

Valve released an update that crashed the CS2 skins market

en
Publication time 24 October 2025 03:21
Updated 15:14
CS2 skin market crashes — knives and gloves drop 55–60% after Valve update
Screenshot from the video game Counter-Strike 2. Photo: video/YouTube capture

A feature was added in CS2 by Valve, allowing players to "craft" a knife or gloves from Covert-quality items. As a result, prices for cosmetic items—especially knives and gloves—plummeted.

Novyny.LIVE reports on what happened to the CS2 skin market.

Advertisement

How the Counter-Strike 2 skin market crashed

CS2 released an update enabling players to create skins for knives and gloves by exchanging Covert-quality items. Following this, in-game cosmetic items—particularly knives and gloves—dropped sharply in price. According to Pricempire statistics, within the first four hours after the update, the skin market lost $700 million in value.

The collapse of knife skin prices on the CS2 market
CS2 knife skin prices crash. Photo: Pricempire

Currently, prices for individual knives have fallen by 55–60%.

Just five days earlier, the skin market had reached a record high, valued at around $6 billion, according to Pricempire analysts.

Valve expanded the Trade Up Contract functionality: now, five Covert items can be exchanged for a knife or gloves (for StatTrak™ items, the exchange results in a StatTrak™ knife from the collection of one of the provided items). Additionally, the Retakes mode officially returned to the game, and several technical issues were fixed.

The exchange mechanic for knives and gloves drastically reduces the "scarcity" of top-tier items and can redistribute demand: Covert skins become more valuable as inputs for contracts, while premium items lose value.

Read more:

CS2 skins surpass bitcoin and gold — why investors chose the game

Xiaomi unveiled an emulator of PC games for its tablets — details

computer games market
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information