Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Investments Technology Fashion Movies Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportFoodHealthcareReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 finally coming to PS5 — details revealed

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 finally coming to PS5 — details revealed

en
Publication time 9 July 2025 19:43
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is coming to PS5 — what players need to know
A screenshot from the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Photo: GSC Game World

The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has been officially confirmed for release on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro. It will be available at the end of this year.

It is stated on the game's page on X.

Advertisement
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 finally coming to PS5 — details revealed — photo 1
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. post Photo: screenshot

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released on PlayStation 5

The developers promise that the PS5 version will "fully utilise the capabilities of the DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for a deeper player immersion."

Additional technical improvements for PS5 Pro are also in development.

As a reminder, we wrote about the process of creating locations in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

computer games technologies Sony Play Station game STALKER 2
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information