S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is coming to PS5 — what players need to know

The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has been officially confirmed for release on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro. It will be available at the end of this year.

It is stated on the game's page on X.

The developers promise that the PS5 version will "fully utilise the capabilities of the DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for a deeper player immersion."

Additional technical improvements for PS5 Pro are also in development.

