S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is coming to PS5 — what players need to know

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 finally coming to PS5 — details revealed
en
Publication time 9 July 2025 19:43
A screenshot from the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Photo: GSC Game World
The game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has been officially confirmed for release on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro. It will be available at the end of this year.
It is stated on the game's page on X.
Advertisement
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be released on PlayStation 5
The developers promise that the PS5 version will "fully utilise the capabilities of the DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for a deeper player immersion."
Additional technical improvements for PS5 Pro are also in development.
As a reminder, we wrote about the process of creating locations in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.
Advertisement