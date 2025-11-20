GSC Game World declared “undesirable” in Russia — financed Ukraine’s Armed Forces

The office of GSC Game World in the Czech Republic. Photo: GSC Game World

Ukrainian company GSC Game World, known for developing the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series, has been declared an "undesirable organization" in Russia. The corresponding decision was issued by the occupiers’ Prosecutor General’s Office.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Advertisement

Why the developers angered the Russian occupiers

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office claimed that the company sponsors the Armed Forces of Ukraine and spreads "Russophobic content" through S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

"Only in 2022, the studio transferred about 17 million dollars to the Ukrainian army," the Russian agency asserts.

In addition, according to Russia’s prosecutors, the game developer "contributes to shaping the image of Russia as an ‘aggressor state’" and disseminates materials that discredit the country.

"In 2024, the developers released a computer game that promotes Ukrainian narratives and contains aggressive Russophobic content," the occupiers’ office stated.

Read more:

STALKER 2 locations were compared to real ones — detailing

First critics' reviews of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 have appeared