Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Russia “bans” S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developers — here’s the accusation

Russia “bans” S.T.A.L.K.E.R. developers — here’s the accusation

en
Publication time 20 November 2025 04:22
Updated 14:12
GSC Game World declared “undesirable” in Russia — financed Ukraine’s Armed Forces
The office of GSC Game World in the Czech Republic. Photo: GSC Game World

Ukrainian company GSC Game World, known for developing the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game series, has been declared an "undesirable organization" in Russia. The corresponding decision was issued by the occupiers’ Prosecutor General’s Office.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Advertisement

Why the developers angered the Russian occupiers

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office claimed that the company sponsors the Armed Forces of Ukraine and spreads "Russophobic content" through S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

"Only in 2022, the studio transferred about 17 million dollars to the Ukrainian army," the Russian agency asserts.

In addition, according to Russia’s prosecutors, the game developer "contributes to shaping the image of Russia as an ‘aggressor state’" and disseminates materials that discredit the country.

"In 2024, the developers released a computer game that promotes Ukrainian narratives and contains aggressive Russophobic content," the occupiers’ office stated.

Read more:

STALKER 2 locations were compared to real ones — detailing

First critics' reviews of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 have appeared

russia financial aid computer games videogames
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information