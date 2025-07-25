New AI features in Windows 11 — Copilot Vision explained

Laptop with Windows 11 operating system. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft has begun rolling out a suite of artificial intelligence features for Windows 11. The key new feature is Copilot Vision, which analyzes screen content in real time. Copilot Plus PC owners will also receive exclusive automation tools.

The Verge reported this information.

Advertisement

Here's what Microsoft has prepared for the Windows 11 update

Microsoft is making Copilot Vision available to all Windows 11 users in the US through the Copilot app. This tool scans open program windows and web pages. It allows you to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate answers or advice on how to perform actions, such as improving the lighting in photos.

On Copilot Plus PCs with Snapdragon processors, a built-in "agent" understands requests such as "turn on quiet hours" or "connect a Bluetooth device" and performs them if necessary.

The Click to Do feature, which is activated by holding down the Windows key and left-clicking, has additional use cases:

Quick reading and pronunciation training in Reading Coach;

Creating draft documents in Word via Copilot;

Scheduling meetings in Teams.

For Copilot Plus PC owners, the following features are now available:

Sticker generator and object selection tool in Paint;

AI-enhanced lighting in the Photos app;

Perfect screenshot in Snipping Tool, which accurately captures the desired area.

In addition to AI features, Microsoft is adding a universal color picker to Snipping Tool and a mechanism for automatically fixing issues that cause unexpected system reboots.

The company promises to roll out all updates within the next month. Some of the new features are already available in the recent Windows security update and through the Microsoft Store.

Read also:

End of support for Windows 10 — Microsoft recommendations

Microsoft removes Windows feature that spooked users

7 tips to double your laptop's battery life without charging