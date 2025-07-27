What to delete to speed up your smartphone

A woman with a smartphone in her hands. Photo: Freepik

Smartphones often report "out of memory", blocking the saving of new files and noticeably slowing down work. There are step-by-step tips on how to quickly free up space on Android and iOS devices without losing important data.

OBOZ.ua writes about it.

What to delete so that the phone does not slow down

First of all, you should open the system section "Storage" and see what exactly is taking up space: applications, photos, documents, cache, or other data. There are usually automatic cleaning recommendations there.

The fastest way is to view installed applications: often, among them, there are those that have not been used for a long time or that "weigh" too much. Removing such applications immediately frees up a significant amount of storage.

Photos take up a lot of space, especially those taken in high resolution. If you still do not use cloud services, you should enable backup in Google Photos or iCloud — after that, the originals can be safely removed from the device.

It is no less effective to regularly clear the application cache. Temporary files are created while the applications are running and gradually "eat up" gigabytes. You can delete them in the settings of each application or the system menu.

Unnecessary PDFs, DOCs, or other documents often accumulate in the "Downloads" folder after browsing sites or exchanging mail. Check it and feel free to delete irrelevant files.

Finally, take a look at your instant messengers: photos, stickers, GIFs, and videos from chats quickly fill up memory, especially if autosave is enabled. Clear media files and, if necessary, disable autosave in the application settings.

As a reminder, when copying files, USB flash drives can become noticeably hot — it is a normal reaction of the microcircuit, which operates without any active cooling. However, excessive heat sometimes indicates controller failures or power problems, so you should be careful.

We also wrote that Google gives each account 15 GB of space, but it quickly "melts" from photos, mail, and attachments. To avoid paying for the extra space right away, first try deleting what's unnecessary — cleaning up your account can free up several gigabytes in just five minutes.