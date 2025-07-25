Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Free up iPhone storage without deleting key files

Free up iPhone storage without deleting key files

en
Publication time 25 July 2025 12:58
Clear iPhone memory without deleting important files
An Apple iPhone smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

The lack of free memory on the iPhone often makes itself felt just when you need to take a photo or install an application. Fortunately, you can get back precious gigabytes without a radical "disk formatting" — just use a few built-in tools and cloud services.

CNET writes about it.

How to check what is "eating up" storage and quickly free up space

First, you need to analyze your storage. In Settings, go to General > iPhone Storage. A color chart will show you which types of data are taking up the most space, and below it, iOS will offer automatic recommendations — for example, to view downloaded media files or turn off auto-downloading of podcasts.

The list below shows the amount of space each app takes up and the date it was last launched. You can manually delete unnecessary apps or enable the "Offload Unused Apps" function — then iOS will automatically transfer them to the cloud, leaving a shortcut with a cloud icon.

If photos are taking up the most memory, turn on "iCloud Photos" and the "Optimize iPhone Storage" mode. The originals will be stored in full resolution in the cloud, and lightweight copies will remain on the device. Alternatively, third-party services like Google Photos for backup.

iPhone supports external SSDs, flash drives, and card readers: connect the drive via cable and copy documents through the Files app or directly from the corresponding apps. You can then save them to your PC or the cloud with Dropbox or Box.

Some apps store offline videos, tracks, or other large files. In the same iPhone Storage section, select an app (like Netflix) and you'll see a list of downloaded content at the bottom that you can swipe to delete. If you see the "Review Downloaded Media" prompt, iOS will gather these files from different apps in one place.

Pay special attention to maps and cache. Maps downloaded for offline use can also "bloat" your cache. In Maps, open your profile — "Offline Maps" and manually delete unnecessary areas, or click "Optimize Storage" to have the system do it automatically.

By following these steps, you can quickly free up dozens of gigabytes and get your iPhone working again without constant warnings about low space.

As a reminder, the iPhone camera is not just a tool for taking pictures, but also a potential window into your personal life. Many applications request access to it, sometimes without any obvious need.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
