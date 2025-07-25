Where do deleted files really go in Windows?

The Delete key on the keyboard. Photo: Unsplash

Windows users are used to "cleaning" their drives for the sake of speed, but they rarely think about where deleted documents actually disappear to. Files do not disappear instantly: the system only makes the space "free", and the data remains available for recovery until it is overwritten by new information.

SlashGear writes about it.

Advertisement

Why does Windows not destroy files permanently?

A file consists of many bits that are physically written to the disk. When the user presses Delete or Shift+Delete, a traditional hard disk (HDD) does not erase these bits immediately: the system only marks the corresponding sector as free. Until a new file takes this place, deleted data can be recovered using special utilities — for example, DiskGenius or EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard. If a document ends up in the "Recycle Bin" (regular Delete), it is easy to restore it without third-party programs.

Solid-state drives (SSDs) behave differently: the Trim command destroys information immediately, so the data becomes inaccessible from the moment of deletion. This increases speed, but reduces the chances of recovery.

The partial erasure mechanism saves in case of accidental deletion of important files. At the same time, the traces left on the disk pose a risk: if an unauthorized person gains access to the PC, he can get confidential documents. To avoid this, you should use programs for permanent data destruction, for example, SysTools Data Wipe. However, it is worth remembering that after such a "complete" deletion, it will be impossible to recover the file, so such tools should only be used for truly sensitive information.

As a reminder, the Fn key is inconspicuous, but extremely useful: it turns familiar buttons into multifunctional tools, opening access to volume settings, brightness, Wi-Fi activation, etc. At the same time, its purpose and behavior in Windows and macOS can be radically different, which is worth considering when using it.

We also wrote that thermal paste has a limited shelf life, even if the package looks intact. However, with the right approach, it can be "reanimated" — experts advise paying attention to the consistency, smell, and even distribution, so as not to harm the computer.