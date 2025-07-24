Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Entire Google Pixel 10 series revealed in major leak

Entire Google Pixel 10 series revealed in major leak

en
Publication time 24 July 2025 15:15
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked ahead of official launch — here's the first look
The Google Pixel 10 smartphone lineup. Photo: Google

With only one month left until the official premiere of the new generation of Pixel smartphones,A banner inadvertently revealed all the Pixel 10 models, ranging from the base Pixel 10 to the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Android Authority reported this.

What will the Pixel 10 lineup look like?

This week, Pixel fans received a series of leaks, including renders in different colors and an official teaser in the Google Store. The climax came when a banner was discovered in the Play Store app displaying the full model range next to the words "Available now": Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The image also mentions a $50 promotional discount valid until October 13, hinting at post-announcement advertising.

Google Pixel 10 promotional banner at the Play Store
Google Pixel 10 promotional add at the Play Store. Photo: Android Authority

The company plans to unveil its new products at the Made by Google event on August 20, so expect the promotional campaign to intensify. Although the colors of the Pro versions in the banner appear subdued, the basic Pixel 10 comes in a vibrant indigo shade, one of the most intriguing new colors alongside Limoncello.

Despite the significant number of leaked smartphones, other Google products remain a mystery. While details about the Pixel Watch 4 have emerged, the watch itself has yet to be shown. Even less is known about the new Pixel Buds.

Free Google Veo 3 access: step‑by‑step guide

Google has launched an app for online clothing fittings

One setting removes Gmail ads on Android and desktop

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
