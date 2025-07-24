Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked ahead of official launch — here's the first look

The Google Pixel 10 smartphone lineup. Photo: Google

With only one month left until the official premiere of the new generation of Pixel smartphones,A banner inadvertently revealed all the Pixel 10 models, ranging from the base Pixel 10 to the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

What will the Pixel 10 lineup look like?

This week, Pixel fans received a series of leaks, including renders in different colors and an official teaser in the Google Store. The climax came when a banner was discovered in the Play Store app displaying the full model range next to the words "Available now": Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The image also mentions a $50 promotional discount valid until October 13, hinting at post-announcement advertising.

Google Pixel 10 promotional add at the Play Store. Photo: Android Authority

The company plans to unveil its new products at the Made by Google event on August 20, so expect the promotional campaign to intensify. Although the colors of the Pro versions in the banner appear subdued, the basic Pixel 10 comes in a vibrant indigo shade, one of the most intriguing new colors alongside Limoncello.

Despite the significant number of leaked smartphones, other Google products remain a mystery. While details about the Pixel Watch 4 have emerged, the watch itself has yet to be shown. Even less is known about the new Pixel Buds.

