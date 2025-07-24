4 surprising reasons to place your phone face down

Smartphone on a table with the screen facing down. Photo: Unsplash

The habit of placing your smartphone face down helps to save battery and avoid being distracted by constant notifications. Such a trifle noticeably increases attentiveness to the interlocutors and makes it easier to control the time spent with the phone.

Why you should turn your phone over during meetings

When the device is lying face up, the risks for it increase: a cup of coffee or a glass of water may be nearby, and accidental movement can damage the display. A smartphone turned face down reduces the likelihood of liquid getting in and protects the glass from crumbs or other small particles on the table. A case with protruding edges provides additional safety.

An equally important advantage is battery saving: when the screen does not turn on every time a new push notification is received, the battery drains more slowly. This is especially noticeable for those who have notifications activated in numerous group chats.

The very fact of turning the phone upside down can be called an etiquette gesture: this way, you can demonstrate to the interlocutor that you will not allow the gadget to distract you. Scientific data confirms the benefits of such a practice. Headspace clinical psychologist Michelle Davis notes that direct eye contact synchronizes the brain activity of two people, enhancing empathy and the quality of communication, while even a brief glance at a screen can disrupt this connection.

Finally, placing your phone face down helps reduce its psychological "presence." Using a smartphone with a large screen attracts too much attention compared to compact gadgets: a bright display, numerous pixels, and endless news feeds easily distract from real life. An inverted screen leaves the smartphone "out of the frame" and allows you to focus on friends, books, or a movie nearby.

It's difficult to completely get rid of phone addiction, but controlling the screen so that it doesn't "look" at you unnecessarily can be a simple and effective step towards a more conscious use of technology.

