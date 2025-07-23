Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Celebrity Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportFoodHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashionRecipesTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Stop unwanted apps from using your iPhone camera

Stop unwanted apps from using your iPhone camera

en
Publication time 23 July 2025 08:50
Check if apps can access your iPhone camera
Apple iPhone smartphone camera. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone camera is one of the most sensitive features of your smartphone, and many apps can access it once you grant permission. To protect your privacy, you should review the list of apps that can take photos or videos and, if necessary, revoke these permissions.

SlashGear writes about it.

Advertisement

How to check which apps have access to your camera

In iOS Settings, you can easily find a complete list of apps that have ever requested access to the camera and instantly change their permissions:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone;
  • Scroll down and tap Privacy & Security;
  • Tap Camera;
  • Review the list of apps that have requested camera access;
  • Toggle the switch next to each app to turn camera access on or off.

The green switch means that the app can use the camera while it is open. If you turn off the permission, the app won't be able to take pictures until you grant access again. Apps that don't appear in the list have never asked the camera for permission. When the camera is actively in use, a green indicator will light up at the top of the screen, and a notification will appear in Control Center if the camera has been used recently.

As a reminder, the Back Tap feature, which appeared in iOS 14, allows you to perform actions on your iPhone by double or triple-tapping the back panel — without touching the screen. It's hidden in the accessibility settings and makes everyday tasks much easier.

Apple iPhone smartphone safety camera functions
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information