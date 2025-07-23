Check if apps can access your iPhone camera

Apple iPhone smartphone camera. Photo: Unsplash

The iPhone camera is one of the most sensitive features of your smartphone, and many apps can access it once you grant permission. To protect your privacy, you should review the list of apps that can take photos or videos and, if necessary, revoke these permissions.

SlashGear writes about it.

How to check which apps have access to your camera

In iOS Settings, you can easily find a complete list of apps that have ever requested access to the camera and instantly change their permissions:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone;

Scroll down and tap Privacy & Security;

Tap Camera;

Review the list of apps that have requested camera access;

Toggle the switch next to each app to turn camera access on or off.

The green switch means that the app can use the camera while it is open. If you turn off the permission, the app won't be able to take pictures until you grant access again. Apps that don't appear in the list have never asked the camera for permission. When the camera is actively in use, a green indicator will light up at the top of the screen, and a notification will appear in Control Center if the camera has been used recently.

