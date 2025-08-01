Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology MrBeast wins rare YouTube award for breaking records

MrBeast wins rare YouTube award for breaking records

en
Publication time 1 August 2025 12:20
MrBeast breaks YouTube record — guess his subscriber count
The most popular YouTube blogger Jimmy MrBeast Donaldson. Photo: MrBeast/Instagram

MrBeast made history as the first YouTube creator to surpass 400 million viewers. The achievement was recognized with a special award from the platform's CEO, Neal Mohan.

MrBeast announced the news in an Instagram post.

Everything we know about the award and the blogger's statements

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan presented Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) with a unique "button": a custom-made trophy made of polished metal with a distinctive blue stone in the center. The blogger posted a photo on social media with the caption: "400,000,000 Subscriber Play Button! Thank you YouTube."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

MrBeast thanked the audience and recalled the ten-year journey of hard work that led to the record. According to him, ten years ago, many doubted his "obsession" with creating content, but it was this passion that became the basis of success.

The creator is known for large-scale challenges and charitable projects, and his influence extends beyond YouTube. Among the directions are the show Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video and the food brand Feastables. The achievement of 400 million subscribers highlights an innovative approach and the ability to consistently attract a global audience.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
