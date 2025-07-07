How to make Signal fully private — settings you must know

The Signal messenger logo on a smartphone screen. Photo: Unsplash

Signal has long been considered one of the most reliable messengers, and for good reason: both text messages and calls are encrypted here. But even this security works best if the app itself is configured correctly.

The Verge writes about how to properly configure Signal for yourself.

Name, nickname, and no phone number on display

When users first started using Signal, they had to share their phone number. Now this is no longer necessary: all you need to do is create a nickname that your contacts can use to find you, but they won't see your number. It's especially useful if you don't want to leave your phone number publicly available.

Signal has two names. The first is a nickname with the "@" symbol, which is entered into the search to find you. The second is the profile name that appears in an existing chat. The nickname can be completely arbitrary, while the profile field should contain your real name or a nickname that is convenient for your interlocutors.

How to change profile details and hide your number

After the first launch, Signal asks you to set a name and select a photo. You can edit this information at any time. Just open "Settings" via the profile icon, click on the avatar again, and make changes to the name or image.

Your nickname can be edited in the same place: in the profile window, click on the "@" symbol and enter a new option. Once you have done this, you should immediately restrict the search by phone number. In the "Privacy" — "Phone Number" section, you can decide who will see your number and whether they will be able to find you by it. Signal still requires a number for registration, but it will not display it to contacts by default.

Messaging and calls without traces

In the main window of the app, tap the pencil icon to start a new conversation or create a group. You can search for contacts by nickname or number. For voice calls, there is a telephone receiver icon at the top of the screen. You can use it to call a specific person or create a link to a group call and send it to chat participants.

QR code for quick search and custom contact shortcuts

To avoid having to dictate your nickname, the profile menu offers a QR code generation feature. It is convenient to show or send it to the person you need. And if you have many interlocutors, set up a separate label and notes for each one: the contact profile has a "Nickname" field and a separate section for notes.

Disappearing messages and screen lock

Signal supports automatic deletion of correspondence. In "Settings" — "Privacy" — "Disappearing messages," set a time interval from 30 seconds to four weeks or your own time. For individual chats, the limit can be set individually: open the dialogue, click on the interlocutor's avatar, and select the appropriate timer.

Add another level of security by enabling screen lock: the same "Privacy" — "Screen lock" section activates a PIN or biometric request every time you open the app.

Transferring your account to other devices

Up to five devices can be linked to one number, excluding a second smartphone or Android tablet. In Settings — Linked Devices, click Add and scan the QR code displayed on the new gadget. Signal will then offer to synchronise your chat and call history for the last 45 days. Remember that the more devices you link, the more "windows" there are for potential third-party access to your messages.

