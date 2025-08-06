Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Do MacBooks need antivirus in 2025?

Do MacBooks need antivirus in 2025?

en
Publication time 6 August 2025 08:36
How safe is macOS in 2025 without antivirus?
MacBook Pro laptop on a desk. Photo: Unsplash

In 2006, Apple's "Get a Mac" ad created the perception that Macs were immune to viruses. Today, they can also be targets for malware—the need for third-party protection depends on your habits and risk level.

SlashGear writes about it.

Advertisement

What are the built-in security features in macOS?

Mac has a powerful basic set against malware. The notarization system checks applications, developers send them to Apple, and after successful verification, applications receive a security "ticket". During installation, the App Store or Gatekeeper checks this ticket and blocks suspicious applications. XProtect also works: it scans software in the background during the first launch or changes in files and after updating signatures, uses signature detection, and is able to recognize new threats.

These mechanisms do not make the system invulnerable. Users can still fall into phishing traps — in particular, a scenario where attackers simulate a "lock" of the computer and demand to enter the Apple ID. Historically, Macs have also been affected by Trojans: in 2012, Flashback infected about half a million devices worldwide.

How to keep your Mac safe

Following basic "digital hygiene" significantly reduces risks. Avoid dubious links and social engineering — messages about "winnings" or "summonses", as well as accidental transitions to dangerous sites due to errors in the address bar. Do not install programs from unverified sources and do not disable protection for the sake of "cracks": if the software asks to disable the antivirus, it is almost certainly malware. Enable two-factor authentication for Apple ID and other important services, and activate FileVault — encryption makes it difficult to access your data.

If you are confident in online risks, standard macOS tools usually cover most cases. At the same time, for additional peace of mind, you can install a popular antivirus — it is worth remembering that some such programs noticeably load the system due to constant background activity.

Read also:

Apple unveiled MacBook Air with M4 chip — What's the price

Apple MacBook software computers antivirus
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information