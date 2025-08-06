How safe is macOS in 2025 without antivirus?

MacBook Pro laptop on a desk. Photo: Unsplash

In 2006, Apple's "Get a Mac" ad created the perception that Macs were immune to viruses. Today, they can also be targets for malware—the need for third-party protection depends on your habits and risk level.

What are the built-in security features in macOS?

Mac has a powerful basic set against malware. The notarization system checks applications, developers send them to Apple, and after successful verification, applications receive a security "ticket". During installation, the App Store or Gatekeeper checks this ticket and blocks suspicious applications. XProtect also works: it scans software in the background during the first launch or changes in files and after updating signatures, uses signature detection, and is able to recognize new threats.

These mechanisms do not make the system invulnerable. Users can still fall into phishing traps — in particular, a scenario where attackers simulate a "lock" of the computer and demand to enter the Apple ID. Historically, Macs have also been affected by Trojans: in 2012, Flashback infected about half a million devices worldwide.

How to keep your Mac safe

Following basic "digital hygiene" significantly reduces risks. Avoid dubious links and social engineering — messages about "winnings" or "summonses", as well as accidental transitions to dangerous sites due to errors in the address bar. Do not install programs from unverified sources and do not disable protection for the sake of "cracks": if the software asks to disable the antivirus, it is almost certainly malware. Enable two-factor authentication for Apple ID and other important services, and activate FileVault — encryption makes it difficult to access your data.

If you are confident in online risks, standard macOS tools usually cover most cases. At the same time, for additional peace of mind, you can install a popular antivirus — it is worth remembering that some such programs noticeably load the system due to constant background activity.

