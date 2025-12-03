Astrologers say one zodiac sign will hear life-changing news in days

Horoscope for one zodiac sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

This week brings a unique astrological event with powerful transformative energy — a super full Moon in Gemini. The event will peak on December 5, but its influence is already noticeable. According to astrologers, for one zodiac sign this will be a particularly significant moment: the news they receive between December 3 and 7 could completely change their life.

Novyny.LIVE explains which zodiac sign may get destiny-shaping news this week — and how it could affect their path.

Advertisement

The zodiac sign set to hear important news

Astrologers predict that the period from December 3 to 7 may become truly pivotal for Aries. The full Moon in Gemini activates Aries’ sector of thinking and communication — their third house. This opens the door to new ideas and unexpected decisions. Anything that has long remained hidden or unspoken may come to light through an important conversation, message, or proposal — and push Aries to change their plans.

Aries. Photo: freepik.com

Astrologers say the information may concern personal plans, relationships, or professional opportunities. Any decision made during this period will help Aries finish old matters and move forward with confidence. It is important to listen to your inner voice, carefully evaluate new offers, and not fear change.

Read also:

Dragon Chinese Horoscope for 2026 — surprises and changes ahead

2026 Horoscope for the Rabbit — a year of bold shifts and growth