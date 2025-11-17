Tarot horoscope for November 17, 2025 — predictions for all zodiac signs.

Fortune-telling with Tarot cards. Photo: shutterstock.com

Today, on November 17, the new week begins with a special kind of energy, when subtle signs of fate gain particular significance, and intuition becomes exceptionally loud. The Tarot cards predict that this Monday may become a turning point for many. Some zodiac signs will get a chance to resolve an important issue, while others will see a situation from a completely different angle.

Novyny.LIVE explains what the Tarot cards predict for each Zodiac sign for Monday, November 17, 2025.

Aries (March 21 — April 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Today you will be able to move forward in a matter that has long been at a standstill. Act confidently but do not forget about inner balance, and Monday will bring you luck.

Taurus (April 21 — May 21)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

The day requires silence and reflection. The card of the day advises pausing external activity and finding answers in your own quiet — today your intuition speaks louder than people.

Gemini (May 22 — June 21)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Today’s events will show you the direction in which your relationships are moving. The Tarot reminds you: honesty with yourself will open a path that has long needed clarity.

Cancer (June 22 — July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

The moment has come to speak the truth — to yourself or to others. The Ace of Swords shows that honesty today becomes the key to change, even if it sounds sharp.

Leo (July 23 — August 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Cups

Today you may feel that some things have exhausted themselves. The card of the day advises letting go of what no longer helps you grow, and boldly moving toward something new.

Virgo (August 22 — September 23)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

You have kept your distance for a long time, but today you can act more gently. Allow someone to enter your circle — a small act of trust will bring great peace.

Libra (September 23 — October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Today it is important to defend your boundaries without unnecessary explanations. The Tarot advises not to let others disturb your inner balance — firmness will bring the best results.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

Monday may bring fatigue or apathy, and that is normal. The Four of Cups reminds you: give yourself a break — rest today will be the best way to regain strength.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Tarot Card: Judgment

November 17 will reveal a truth you have long avoided noticing. The Tarot advises accepting it calmly — it will open a path to a solution that will improve the situation.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

You are carrying too much on your shoulders — and today this will become obvious. The card of the day recommends reducing the burden and allowing yourself rest, otherwise fatigue will win.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles

Today is the perfect time for new small steps and practical decisions. The Page of Pentacles suggests: do not rush — a steady pace will lead to lasting results.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Pisces may face a choice today that requires silence and time. The Tarot advises not to rush with an answer — the right decision will come when emotions settle.

