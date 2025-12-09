Chinese horoscope for 2026 for Roosters — what to expect in finances, career, and love

Chinese Horoscope for Rooster. Collage Novyny.LIVE

In 2026, the new year will not allow the Rooster to sit still. The Red Fire Horse will shatter old rules and force you to take action and change your approach. This period will test your resilience and courage. At the same time, however, it will open up unexpected opportunities and pleasant surprises that will inspire you.

Novyny.LIVE shares a detailed forecast of what changes, challenges, and surprises Roosters can expect in finance, career, and love in the new year of 2026.

Advertisement

What years belong to the Rooster according to the Chinese calendar:

According to the Chinese horoscope, your zodiac sign is Rooster if you were born in:

1921;

1933;

1945;

1957;

1969;

1981;

1993;

2005;

2017.

The Year of the Yellow Earth Rooster begins on February 13, 2029. The next time this sign will dominate is in 2041, the Year of the White Metal Rooster.

Chinese zodiac sign Rooster. Photo: the-unl.com

Horoscope for 2026 for the Rooster — general energies

You know how to think strategically, turning chaos into structure and order. These skills will be useful in 2026. The energy of the Fire Horse will bring powerful movement, especially during the first few months of the year when new opportunities, connections, and ideas will arise.

From February to April, you'll be busy, which can be exhausting. However, it's important to maintain a clear focus, think outside the box, and look for new approaches.

Spring will be a time to update projects, change direction, and learn. In the summer, discipline will be the main topic. It will be important to build your schedule correctly. You can't stop a horse, but you can set a pace that achieves the desired result. Autumn brings well-deserved recognition and stability, as well as visible results of your work. By the end of the year, you will feel the urge to plan new, large-scale steps.

Chinese zodiac sign Rooster. Photo: freepik.com

Financial Chinese horoscope for 2026 for the Rooster

In the field of finance, no shocks are expected at the beginning of 2026, which will bring a pleasant surprise. This could take the form of debt repayment, a bonus, a raise, or unexpected payments. Astrologers advise building up a financial cushion and avoiding temptation.

During the spring and summer months, you may find that your expenses increase as you invest in health, repairs, household necessities, and support for loved ones. If you do not control your impulse purchases, you may find yourself in debt. The end of the year will be a time for saving and long-term planning. Investments in personal development, education, and improving professional skills will be successful.

Chinese zodiac sign Rooster. Photo: the-unl.com

Career horoscope for 2026 for the Rooster

The energy of the horse will strengthen your perseverance and confidence, inspiring you to act boldly. You will become quicker at making decisions. The peak activity period is from January to March. This is the ideal time to hone your skills, launch new projects, and raise your profile. Spring is a time for adjusting plans and looking for new opportunities, while summer is a time for bold competition. Fall will bring offers, changes in status, and public recognition. September is the peak of success. The key is to avoid getting overwhelmed and caught up in conflicts.

Chinese zodiac sign Rooster. Photo: the-unl.com

Love horoscope for 2026 for the Rooster

In the realm of emotions, the Year of the Horse will be dynamic and intense, yet challenging. Roosters will make new friends and experience a range of genuine emotions. Remember that true intimacy is based on honesty, not on the desire to impress others.

Those in relationships will be able to trust their partners more and receive the support and warmth they have been missing. For single Roosters, summer will be a pivotal time. New romances will develop quickly, but don't force events to progress too quickly. If a relationship develops naturally, it can grow into something real and meaningful.

Chinese zodiac sign Rooster. Photo: google.com

What will be the health of the Rooster in 2026?

In 2026, Roosters will have a lot of energy, but they will also be at risk of exhaustion due to excessive activity. Their nervous system is particularly vulnerable. Their desire to be the best at everything can lead to overwork, insomnia and emotional breakdowns. Dangerous periods are May, October and November, when there is a risk of seasonal infections or exacerbations of chronic diseases.

Particular attention should be paid to:

heart;

gastrointestinal system;

the spine.

This year, swimming, yoga, and regular walks will be useful. It is important to follow a proper sleep and nutrition regimen.

Chinese zodiac sign Rooster. Photo: freepik.com

As a reminder, we told you what the Year of the Red Fire Horse will be like in 2026.

You can also find your individual forecast for 2026: