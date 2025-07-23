One astrological sign will feel powerful after the Leo New Moon

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

On July 24, the New Moon will rise in the sky in the fiery sign of Leo. It will not be just another phase of the Moon. As astrologers warn, the New Moon will bring with it a powerful energy boost that can change lives. It will especially affect one astrological sign, opening the door to a new level of confidence, charisma, and bold decisions. This special astrological event will give the lucky person a chance to express themselves, start a new project, or change something important.

Read on in the astrologers' forecast to find out which of the astrological signs should pay special attention to the advice of the Universe on the New Moon on July 24.

The astrological sign that will gain strength and confidence in the New Moon

The New Moon in Leo will bring a real explosion of inner strength to Aries. This charismatic fire sign will be able to show its full potential. The confidence that will flare up inside you will push you to take actions that you didn't have the courage to take before. This is a time for ambitious goals, looking for new opportunities in your career or personal life.

In the financial sphere, July 24 is the ideal time to make bold decisions. The New Moon in Leo encourages Aries not to be afraid to take risks — but only where you feel confident. Astrologers advise you to pay attention to new sources of income, offers of cooperation, or ideas that have been in your head for a long time but have not come to fruition.

According to the stars, an unexpected breakthrough is possible in a relationship — you will dare to talk frankly about your feelings or take a step towards a person who has long been indifferent to you. If you're single, it's possible that a new love story could begin right now.

Astrologers advise using the New Moon to clearly formulate your wishes. What you make on July 24 will have a chance to come true by the end of the summer. Visualise your goal, act boldly, and don't hesitate. You are at the peak of your charisma — people see, hear, and want to support you.

