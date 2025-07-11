Which astrological sign will be lucky this weekend? Find out here

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

The weekend of July 12-13, 2025, could be incredibly bright and even fateful, especially for one astrological sign. According to astrologers, this lucky person can expect a special period when everything will turn out for the best, as if luck itself will be on their side.

Find out who among the representatives of the zodiac circle will enjoy a wave of positivity and good fortune this weekend in our astrological forecast.

Horoscope of luck for the weekend of July 12-13, 2025 — who is the lucky one?

This weekend will be a breath of fresh air for Sagittarius. The stars are finally aligning the energy field around you and giving you a powerful boost towards success. You will feel the atmosphere around you change — there will be more lightness, inspiration, and desire to act. And most importantly, everything you undertake these days will come easily.

Astrological sign of Sagittarius. Photo: freepik.com

According to astrologers, the weekend of July 12-13 is a time for decisive action. Want to change jobs, have an important conversation, or step out of your comfort zone? Don't delay. The universe is on your side. You will be particularly lucky in financial matters. But luck will also accompany Sagittarians in their personal lives.

