This zodiac sign will be guided by the Universe — horoscope May 26-June 1

Have you ever felt like everything in your life suddenly fell into place? Like meeting the right person at the right time, finding money in your pocket, or catching a bus at the last second? Astrologers believe that these events are not coincidences, but rather the result of favorable planetary alignments. The last days of this week will bring real cosmic luck to one zodiac sign. They will be lucky in business, love, finances, and even trinkets.

Find out which zodiac sign will have the Universe on their side until June 1 in our astrological forecast.

The universe will be on the side of one zodiac sign until the end of the week

The last few days of the week will be a true finest hour for those born under the sign of Leo. According to astrologers, the current planetary energies and star alignment are literally customized for you. You will attract good news, the right people, and profitable opportunities like a magnet.

A new work opportunity will open up on Friday, and you may suddenly receive an offer you've been waiting for. Don't hesitate to make a decision; your intuition will not let you down.

Financially, you may receive unexpected income — a debt may be repaid, or you may find an additional source of income. In your personal life, you can expect harmony, support from a loved one, and a fateful encounter if you're single.

Advice from astrologers: act more, doubt less. If the universe has already opened the door for you, just go for it.

