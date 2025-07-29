One astrological sign is about to make a big discovery — is it you?

Horoscope for one astrological sign. Collage: Novyny.LIVE

This week, the stars are in a favorable configuration, giving one astrological sign a chance to realize something extremely important. It will be a powerful inner insight that can change the course of events.

Which of the astrological signs will receive the key to their discovery by the end of this week? Read more in the accurate astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

Astrological sign that will receive a revelation by August 3

Libra will be on the verge of a great personal discovery by August 3. The Universe seems to activate your inner compass. What previously seemed incomprehensible will suddenly become clear. This week is about facing the truth.

The astrological sign of Libra. Photo: freepik.com

As astrologers predict, you can discover the real reason for delays in business, understand who sincerely wishes you well, and who is simply taking advantage. Libra may also feel a strong desire to change your approach to work, relationships, or even your way of thinking. And that's right.

Astrologers advise you to trust yourself: your intuition is now working like a compass. Do not ignore the symbols and clues that come in dreams, thoughts, or conversations with random people. All these are parts of a big puzzle that you will finally put together. And also — avoid hasty decisions, because true discovery requires silence and observation.

