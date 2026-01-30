Nicki Minaj reveals Trump Gold Card as she backs president

Rapper Nicki Minaj. Photo: Starstock/Dreamstime

Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly declared her support for U.S. President Donald Trump this week, calling herself his "number one fan" while unveiling a Trump-branded "gold card" visa that offers wealthy applicants U.S. residency and a pathway to citizenship.

The appearance took place in Washington, DC, where Trump invited the Trinidad and Tobago–born artist onto the stage during a public event, BBC reports.

Nicki Minaj says she is finalizing citizenship paperwork under the new fast-track program

Minaj voiced her support after endorsing the administration’s "Trump Accounts" program, which is described as providing trust funds for children. During her speech, she said that the criticism she received for supporting Trump only strengthened her loyalty. She added that she would not allow her opponents to "bully" the president. Trump, for his part, joked about copying Minaj's nails before shaking her hand at the podium.

This high-profile endorsement comes amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement and protests following fatal incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Minaj had previously criticized Trump’s hardline immigration policies, particularly family separations. She has also spoken openly about immigrating to the United States as a child without legal status.

Despite her past opposition, Minaj has increasingly praised Trump’s leadership recently. Speaking onstage, she said she believes the president is protected by a higher power and vowed to continue supporting him, signaling a sharp shift that has drawn both attention and controversy.

