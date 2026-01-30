Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyInvestmentsTravelCultFashionPropertyFashionTravelHome and gardenLifeFashion and beautyFoodTravelRecipesHomeWar economyTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsPsychology 2025HealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportCelebrityArmyMoviesTechnology
Celebrity
Army
Cult
Eurovision
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Celebrity Nicki Minaj publicly backs Trump despite immigration backlash

Nicki Minaj publicly backs Trump despite immigration backlash

en
Publication time 30 January 2026 19:41
Nicki Minaj reveals Trump Gold Card as she backs president
Rapper Nicki Minaj. Photo: Starstock/Dreamstime

Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly declared her support for U.S. President Donald Trump this week, calling herself his "number one fan" while unveiling a Trump-branded "gold card" visa that offers wealthy applicants U.S. residency and a pathway to citizenship.

The appearance took place in Washington, DC, where Trump invited the Trinidad and Tobago–born artist onto the stage during a public event, BBC reports.

Advertisement

Nicki Minaj says she is finalizing citizenship paperwork under the new fast-track program

 

Minaj voiced her support after endorsing the administration’s "Trump Accounts" program, which is described as providing trust funds for children. During her speech, she said that the criticism she received for supporting Trump only strengthened her loyalty. She added that she would not allow her opponents to "bully" the president. Trump, for his part, joked about copying Minaj's nails before shaking her hand at the podium.

This high-profile endorsement comes amid heightened tensions over immigration enforcement and protests following fatal incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Minaj had previously criticized Trump’s hardline immigration policies, particularly family separations. She has also spoken openly about immigrating to the United States as a child without legal status.

Despite her past opposition, Minaj has increasingly praised Trump’s leadership recently. Speaking onstage, she said she believes the president is protected by a higher power and vowed to continue supporting him, signaling a sharp shift that has drawn both attention and controversy.

Read more:

USA Donald Trump citizenship rapper
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information