Retrostyle made modern — fashion and accessories to nail the look

Retro style is back — items that were popular in the last century are captivating modern fashionistas. Each look has an air of nostalgia, femininity, sophistication, and a hint of mystery.

Ideas for retro-style looks

To create a harmonious retro look, start by choosing your favorite era. For example, you could choose the 1920s, with its straight silhouettes and fringe, or the 1950s, with its feminine dresses and pearls.

60s style dress. Photo from Instagram

Choose clothing that was popular during the chosen era. A-line dresses and skirts are ideal for achieving a 1960s look. To capture the spirit of the '70s, choose flared jeans, which were extremely popular at that time.

70s-style jeans. Photo from Instagram

Don't be afraid to mix the old with the new. Doing so will give your look a fresh, unique style. For instance, pair a vintage blouse with modern jeans. This technique will help you create a trendy look.

Vintage blouse. Photo from Instagram

Accessories add the most charm to a retro look. Here, fashionistas have complete freedom. Choose what you like best and what goes well together, such as jewelry, hats, bags, glasses, or gloves. The finishing touch to your retro look will be your makeup and hairstyle.

Retro style outfit. Photo from Instagram

Retro style is not only fashionable, but also interesting. After all, each era has its own special charm. Retro styles offer complete freedom and the opportunity to showcase your unique taste.

