Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateCelebrityFoodArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Retro chic — how to wear vintage-inspired looks in 2025

Retro chic — how to wear vintage-inspired looks in 2025

en
Publication time 3 August 2025 19:30
Retrostyle made modern — fashion and accessories to nail the look
Woman in beautiful clothes. Photo: Freepik

Retro style is back — items that were popular in the last century are captivating modern fashionistas. Each look has an air of nostalgia, femininity, sophistication, and a hint of mystery.

Novyny.LIVE shows you how to create the perfect retro look.

Advertisement

Ideas for retro-style looks

To create a harmonious retro look, start by choosing your favorite era. For example, you could choose the 1920s, with its straight silhouettes and fringe, or the 1950s, with its feminine dresses and pearls.

Ideas for retro-style looks
60s style dress. Photo from Instagram

Choose clothing that was popular during the chosen era. A-line dresses and skirts are ideal for achieving a 1960s look. To capture the spirit of the '70s, choose flared jeans, which were extremely popular at that time.

Ideas for retro-style looks
70s-style jeans. Photo from Instagram

Don't be afraid to mix the old with the new. Doing so will give your look a fresh, unique style. For instance, pair a vintage blouse with modern jeans. This technique will help you create a trendy look.

Ideas for retro-style looks
Vintage blouse. Photo from Instagram

Accessories add the most charm to a retro look. Here, fashionistas have complete freedom. Choose what you like best and what goes well together, such as jewelry, hats, bags, glasses, or gloves. The finishing touch to your retro look will be your makeup and hairstyle.

Ideas for retro-style looks
Retro style outfit. Photo from Instagram

Retro style is not only fashionable, but also interesting. After all, each era has its own special charm. Retro styles offer complete freedom and the opportunity to showcase your unique taste.

Read more:

60s trendy pants: how to style linen pants in 2025

The best 80s-inspired jeans looks for 2025

fashion clothes trends look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information