Swap your basic tank for this standout summer top

en
Publication time 24 July 2025 13:09
Summer 2025 fashion: sculptural tops with knots, draping and bold cuts
The girl in an original top. Photo: Freepik

Sculptural tops are one of the most spectacular items this summer. They are worn everywhere: to parties, walks, even to the office, if you play it right. It is not just a T-shirt, it is a small fashion miracle. Thanks to drapery, asymmetry, pleats, or unusual cuts, such a T-shirt turns even the simplest combination into a stylish look, as if for a photo shoot.

Vogue writes about it.

What tops should you pay special attention to this summer?

The trend now is both restrained colors — white, black, graphite — and bright ones: caramel, wine, rich blue. The most original look are models that seem to be "twisted" or tied in a knot — such a detail creates an interesting geometry in the image. By the way, such elements are often found in Christopher Esber's collections, because he knows how to work with the body and fabric without unnecessary fuss.

You can combine different looks with an original top
Brown top. Photo from Instagram

Draped tops look special on a naked body, but they are easy to combine with flowing shirts and even jackets — the effect will be preserved. They also emphasize the lines of the body, but do not tighten, but rather beautifully envelop. It is the ideal solution for those who want to have a seductive look.

This top is suitable for those who want to look seductive
White top in the look. Photo from Instagram

What to wear with trendy tops

Simple combinations are best: long linen shorts, palazzos, denim or cotton midi skirts, maxi dresses, high-waisted jeans. Shoes should be comfortable, from platform sandals to mules. Accessories should be minimal to keep the focus on the top.

The top that can be worn in dozens of ways
Stylish top. Photo from Instagram

The sculptural top is like an effortless style. There's no need to come up with complicated looks. Just put it on, leave the house, and you'll be greeted with admiring glances. The trend that everyone should try at least once.

As a reminder, we wrote about the 2000s-style summer look that's back in fashion.

fashion trends топи style year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
