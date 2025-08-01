Sunglasses celebrities love in 2025: from retro cat-eye to futuristic shields

Girl in bright glasses. Photo: Freepik

This summer, sunglasses have already become the accent of the look, because they take on the main role in the look. Huge lenses, massive frames, bold shapes — XXL glasses are in trend. And the fashion world is only "for it".

Big glasses are in fashion in 2025

Really big, even slightly "theatrical" shapes are in trend. Balenciaga has relied on insect glasses, Khaite, and Thom Browne — on clear geometry. Fendi and Gucci continue to raise the bar for aviators — their massive frames have a very original look. But Alessandro Michele went even further and presented bright blue lenses, which are simply impossible to pass by

Harry Styles is already walking around the streets of London in Bottega Veneta, and Kim Kardashian is posing in Phoebe Philo on a yacht in Cabo. And that's not all. If you want something futuristic, Rick Owens has a shield-shaped model, but retro fans will definitely appreciate the 70s style, like Kaia Gerber. Dakota Johnson, by the way, has already demonstrated elegant cat-eye in XXL format.

Interestingly, XXL glasses are not going to disappear with the summer sun. Fashion analysts have already noted that these glasses will remain with us in the autumn-winter collections. In the cold season, such glasses will become not only a stylish accent, but also a functional element — they will protect from wind, snow, and unnecessary glances. Many brands are already preparing dark, graphite, metallic versions of such models for coats and down jackets.

So, XXL is not a spontaneous surge, but a stable trend. It is an investment not only in the style of this summer, but also in the fashion seasons ahead.

