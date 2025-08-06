This nostalgic staple from the 2000s is trending again

A stylish girl Photo: Freepik

This summer, fashion decided to play on nostalgia and did it very accurately. Everything that evokes warm memories has returned to the trends: boho dresses, retro blouses with lace, asymmetrical skirts, bags with zippers, fringe, or glitter, familiar from school years. It would seem that we have already seen everything, but then the baseball longsleeve is back.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

What item from the 2000s unexpectedly found itself back in trend?

This longsleeve is hard not to recognize: long contrasting sleeves, slightly faded prints, inscriptions on the chest, and the same silhouette that was once in every wardrobe. But if before it was a purely comfortable sports item, today it is returning in a completely different role — as a full-fledged stylistic accent.

Baseball longsleeve. Photo from Instagram

A baseball longsleeve can be easily combined with items from different styles. With wide jeans or baggy cargos, it will have a stylish and street look. With Bermuda shorts and a jacket it adds a relaxed and light look. You can experiment further, namely, combine it with long skirts, satin pants, or even wear it under linen sundresses instead of a basic T-shirt.

Longsleeve from the 2000s. Photo from Instagram

The main thing is not to be afraid to mix. It is the essence of the return of the longsleeve: it is not about rules, but about freedom. About the inner mood and about those times when everything was a little more carefree — both in clothes and in life. It is easy to adapt it to yourself: someone chooses models with texts about sports, someone with funny slogans or graphics in the style of old comics.

Stylish longsleeve. Photo from Instagram

This item has become a symbol of something bigger — memories, self-expression, the desire to stand out without too much effort. There is no tension in the baseball long sleeve, but there is a special vibe — a little careless, a little daring, very lively. And that's what makes it one of the most interesting fashion finds this summer.

Read also:

Fall 2025 essentials — timeless wardrobe staples

Why black pants belong in every capsule wardrobe