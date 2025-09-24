Embroidered shirt for Prince Harry — the brand worn by Ukraine’s First Lady

Prince Harry. Photo: Getty Images

During his visit to Kyiv, Prince Harry received a special gift — a black embroidered shirt with his initials from the Ukrainian brand GUNIA Project. The shirt was personally presented by the brand’s co-founder, Natalia Kamenska.

She shared the news on her Instagram page.

"It was a truly special moment to meet Prince Harry and say thank you.Thank you for your attention to Ukraine, to our people, and to the SuperHumans project that saves and brings back to life those who have suffered from the war. In such moments, we feel that we are not alone.," Natalia wrote on Instagram.

Which embroidered shirt did Prince Harry receive as a gift

Prince Harry received the "Levon" model embroidered shirt, decorated with patterns inspired by 20th-century vintage Ukrainian towels and ornaments from the designers’ personal collection. His initials, "P.H.," are embroidered on the sleeve. The shirt is priced at 9,200 UAH on the brand’s website.

Embroidered shirt by GUNIA. Photo: guniaproject.com.ua

GUNIA Project is a brand founded in 2019 by Natalia Kamenska and Maria Havryliuk, known for its authentic embroidered shirts and jewelry, frequently chosen by Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska. Natalia also served as Zelenska’s personal stylist for an extended period.

Interestingly, this isn’t Prince Harry’s first embroidered shirt — in February 2025, Ukrainian veterans gifted him a shirt during the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry’s visit to Kyiv lasted only a day and a half but was a notable event. He came to support Ukrainian veterans and highlight initiatives of his Invictus Games Foundation. The trip was highly secretive, with Harry crossing the border from Poland by train under the protection of a small security detail.

