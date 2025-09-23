Fall 2025 cardigan trends — the styles and colors to wear now

Woman in a cardigan. Photo: freepik

In the early fall, an elegant cardigan is the most sensible choice for outerwear. It's easy to stow in a bag or backpack and throw on over a T-shirt or summer top in an instant. If you think cardigans are only for older fashionistas, take a look at street style. Young fashion icons prove otherwise.

Novyny.LIVE prepared a guide on the chic silhouette and must-have colors of 2025.will tell you why you should wear a cardigan this fall.

This season, the cardigan has every chance of becoming as popular as the jacket, and sometimes even replacing it.

The cardigan everyone will be wearing this fall

The secret to the perfect cardigan is finding the right proportions. It shouldn't be too tight, but an oversized fit isn't always appropriate either. A model that gently wraps around the figure and creates a harmonious silhouette is best. Cardigans can be worn as light jackets or sweaters, tucked into jeans or combined with Capris. That's what fashionistas are wearing in 2025.

A cardigan easily becomes the main accent of a look, especially when paired with jeans. To add a touch of irony or drama, pair it with a classic blouse and a gray, solid-colored, or pastel-colored high-waisted skirt. Add big, oversized jewelry, necklaces, and other extravagant details to make the look more expressive and modern.

As for colors, black, gray, and white remain basic, versatile and easy to combine. But this year, cardigans will sparkle with new shades:

red — from delicate ruby to deep burgundy or garnet;

brown — from chocolate to light beige;

green, sky blue and pale pink tones are also among the fashionable colors.

Designers offer a variety of cardigan options: classic black with contrasting trim, wine shades, pastel colors — from baby pink to lemon yellow.

There are Bon Ton models with rounded necklines and small buttons, as well as cardigans inspired by men's styles, such as those with collars or nautical designs. Models with accent buttons, inspired by French cubic silhouette jackets, are particularly noteworthy.

