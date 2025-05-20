Ukrainians in the United States are to be paid for "self-deportation" — WP

Dollars in the hands. Photo: Photo: Novyny.LIVE, Ihor Kuznetsov

The Administration of American President Donald Trump wants to use USD 250 million for the "voluntary deportation" programme. Migrants, including Ukrainians, who leave the country on their own, will be paid USD 1,000 each.

The Washington Post writes about it.

The draft documents of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), reviewed by the publication, mention 200,000 Ukrainians and 500,000 Haitians, as well as migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and other countries.

The proposal, which was not previously reported, was in development before the Department of Homeland Security's statement as of May 5, which said that immigrants who voluntarily "self-deport" to their home countries would be eligible for a USD 1,000 stipend from the United States government.

It is noted that the draft documents were marked as preliminary, and the DHS representative called them outdated. However, the DHS and the State Department signed the deal last week under which USD 250 million in foreign aid funds are to be used to fund the deportation and return of people from active conflict zones.

Critics of the proposal, including former government officials, said it was inhumane and contrary to longstanding United States ideals for the Trump Administration to force asylum seekers to return to countries where they risk being killed. They also raised the question of whether such a plan would be a misuse of foreign aid funds intended primarily to support refugees and their resettlement.

