Which zodiac sign will experience financial success in September 2025

For one zodiac sign, September 2025 will bring financial upheavals, changes in income, and unexpected opportunities. Two eclipses, along with the influence of retrograde Saturn and Uranus, will open doors to new sources of revenue and offer a chance for wealth.

Astrologer Angela Pearl shared her forecast on her YouTube channel, revealing which zodiac sign will experience a true cash flow in the first month of autumn.

One zodiac sign should prepare for financial opportunities in September

The beginning of autumn will bring financial surprises for those born under the fiery and ambitious sign of Leo. According to Angela Pearl, cash flows will open thanks to the lunar and solar eclipses on September 7 and 21, which will occur in financial sectors, as well as Saturn and Uranus, which will begin their retrograde motion during this period. The retrograde planets will help organize affairs, debts, and joint finances.

Leos should be ready for important financial decisions, major purchases, and even a new source of income. However, members of this sign will gain not only money but also a fresh perspective on their own potential. September will change their attitude toward wealth and help them embrace large sums that previously seemed out of reach. The key is to stay open to change.

Key events and dates for Leos in September:

September 2 — Saturn returns to the 8th house and will remain there until mid-February. This period focuses on managing loans, inheritance, alimony, or joint finances with partners. Major investments or expenses for education and family health may occur.

