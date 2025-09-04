Who’s the luckiest under the September 7 Full Moon? 3 signs revealed

Horoscope for three zodiac signs. Collage Novyny.LIVE

A unique moment is approaching that could change the lives of many zodiac signs: the full moon in Pisces on September 7. However, only three zodiac signs will experience a powerful flow of energy from this full moon that will help them achieve their deepest desires.

Find out which zodiac signs will get a unique chance to make their dreams come true in the astrological forecast of Novyny.LIVE.

Which zodiac signs will receive the universe’s blessing

Scorpio

For Scorpios, September 7 will be a day when your inner strength and intuition are at their peak. You will feel a surge of energy that will help you resolve old issues and open up new perspectives regarding work, finances, and personal projects. Astrologers advise you to trust your intuition; it will guide you. Feel free to take big steps, accept unexpected offers, and don't be afraid to express yourself.

Scorpio zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Virgo

It's the perfect time to let go of things that no longer bring you joy and focus on your goals. Astrologers advise making plans you've been putting off for a long time and implementing them step by step. The Moon's energy will enhance your organization and attentiveness, allowing you to achieve significant results if you act consciously. Virgos have the opportunity to not only fulfill their dreams but also gain inner harmony.

Virgo zodiac sign. Photo: freepik.com

Pisces

This Full Moon is a real gift from the Universe for Pisces. Pisces energy creates the conditions for realizing your most intimate dreams. Astrologers advise trusting your intuition and listening to your heart. Now is the time to take decisive steps in creative projects, love relationships, and personal development. Pisces will realize that even small actions can lead to significant results. It's important to be open to change and not put off important things.

Pisces zodiac sign. Photo: Freepik.com

