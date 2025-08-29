Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 29 August 2025 17:48
Trench coats for fall 2025 — how to wear a classic in a completely new style
Young woman in a trench coat. Photo: Freepik

A classic trench coat is always in style, but in fall 2025 it gets a new life. While we used to see it in a restrained style, designers now encourage experimentation. And it’s not just about colors or cuts—it’s also about how to wear the trench coat.

On this topic, fashion editor of "RBC-Ukraine," Kateryna Sobkova, shared her tips.

The trendiest ways to style a trench coat in fall 2025

Sweater over the trench coat

Forget the classic principle of "sweater under the coat." The new trend is a chunky knit sweater thrown over the trench coat. You can tie the sleeves in front like a scarf or simply drape it over your shoulders. This adds a sense of lightness and effortless chic.

Another stylish option for combining a sweater with a trench coat
Sweater over the trench coat. Photo from Instagram

 With a neck scarf or shawl

The tiny scarf has returned from the ’90s and is now back in the spotlight. It looks especially elegant when tied over the collar of a trench coat. Opt for silk or satin styles in soft colors or with graphic patterns. In cooler weather, it can easily be replaced with a scarf or shawl.

Scarf in a stylish combination with a trench coat
Scarf styled with a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

 With a dress

The combination of a delicate slip-style dress and a minimalist trench coat looks very feminine. Silk and lace create a contrast with the trench’s strict classic lines. Add heels or ballet flats to complete the look.

A trench coat with a dress is always a good choice
Trench coat with a dress. Photo from Instagram

 With ballet flats

Ballet flats are back in fashion. Paired with a trench coat, they create a light yet elegant look. Pointed-toe styles or those with decorative details are especially trendy. They can be worn with jeans, skirts, or dresses.

Ballet flats with a trench coat will look particularly stylish.
Trench coat with ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

 Loafers with socks

Loafers are a true must-have this fall. Wear them in a classic style or with statement socks. Paired with wide-leg trousers or flared jeans, this look feels modern and works perfectly for both the office and city strolls.

Loafers with a trench coat – the perfect combination
Loafers with a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

 Bright shoes as an accent

A classic trench in neutral shades paired with bright shoes is the perfect formula for a stylish look. Red ballet flats, pink boots, or metallic mules instantly make the outfit stand out, even if the rest of the pieces are minimalist.

Bright shoes can be a great addition to a trench coat.
Bright shoes in the outfit. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, the trench coat in fall 2025 is not just a classic—it’s also a space for experimentation. Simply change the details, add unexpected accessories, or choose unusual shoes to give your look a more modern feel.

Read more:

Stay warm in style — key jacket trends for Fall-Winter 2025

Fall 2025 sweater trends you’ll see everywhere

The best Fall-Winter basics for a stylish 2025 wardrobe

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
