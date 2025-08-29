Trench coats for fall 2025 — how to wear a classic in a completely new style

Young woman in a trench coat. Photo: Freepik

A classic trench coat is always in style, but in fall 2025 it gets a new life. While we used to see it in a restrained style, designers now encourage experimentation. And it’s not just about colors or cuts—it’s also about how to wear the trench coat.

On this topic, fashion editor of "RBC-Ukraine," Kateryna Sobkova, shared her tips.

The trendiest ways to style a trench coat in fall 2025

Sweater over the trench coat

Forget the classic principle of "sweater under the coat." The new trend is a chunky knit sweater thrown over the trench coat. You can tie the sleeves in front like a scarf or simply drape it over your shoulders. This adds a sense of lightness and effortless chic.

Sweater over the trench coat. Photo from Instagram

With a neck scarf or shawl

The tiny scarf has returned from the ’90s and is now back in the spotlight. It looks especially elegant when tied over the collar of a trench coat. Opt for silk or satin styles in soft colors or with graphic patterns. In cooler weather, it can easily be replaced with a scarf or shawl.

Scarf styled with a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

With a dress

The combination of a delicate slip-style dress and a minimalist trench coat looks very feminine. Silk and lace create a contrast with the trench’s strict classic lines. Add heels or ballet flats to complete the look.

Trench coat with a dress. Photo from Instagram

With ballet flats

Ballet flats are back in fashion. Paired with a trench coat, they create a light yet elegant look. Pointed-toe styles or those with decorative details are especially trendy. They can be worn with jeans, skirts, or dresses.

Trench coat with ballet flats. Photo from Instagram

Loafers with socks

Loafers are a true must-have this fall. Wear them in a classic style or with statement socks. Paired with wide-leg trousers or flared jeans, this look feels modern and works perfectly for both the office and city strolls.

Loafers with a trench coat. Photo from Instagram

Bright shoes as an accent

A classic trench in neutral shades paired with bright shoes is the perfect formula for a stylish look. Red ballet flats, pink boots, or metallic mules instantly make the outfit stand out, even if the rest of the pieces are minimalist.

Bright shoes in the outfit. Photo from Instagram

As we can see, the trench coat in fall 2025 is not just a classic—it’s also a space for experimentation. Simply change the details, add unexpected accessories, or choose unusual shoes to give your look a more modern feel.

