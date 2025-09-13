Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Fall biggest denim trend — Baggy Curve Jeans by Uniqlo

Fall biggest denim trend — Baggy Curve Jeans by Uniqlo

en
Publication time 13 September 2025 17:31
Why Curve jeans are the denim hit of the season
Curve jeans by Uniqlo. Photo: Instagram

The Uniqlo Baggy Curve Jeans became a hit in 2025. They took over social media: TikTok and Instagram are filled with photos and videos of stylish outfits featuring these pants. Moreover, these jeans have already become a real staple that goes from season to season.

Vogue writes why these jeans are everywhere in 2025.

The jeans everyone’s talking about this fall

These pants have a unisex silhouette and are perfect for the popular trend of wide-leg jeans. Thanks to their high rise and soft curve, Curve jeans have become a staple in street fashion.

The jeans everyone's talking about this fall
Look with jeans from Uniqlo. Photo: Vogue

Style experts note that these jeans resemble the popular horseshoe cut. This style was previously featured in collections by Loewe, Khaite, and The Row. The lower part of the leg is loosely gathered around the ankles, which is what makes them unique. The result is a relaxed yet neat look.

curve jeans - The jeans everyone’s talking about this fall
Baggy Curve jeans by Uniqlo. Photo: Instagram

Not only are Uniqlo Baggy Curve Jeans popular, they're also affordable. You can buy them for around 40 euros. They are a profitable fashion investment that will remain relevant for more than one season. The range includes different shades of denim, such as black, indigo, and light-washed denim.

These jeans can be styled in many ways, from a minimalist casual look to a bright, fashionable outfit. Uniqlo Curve jeans are about more than a viral trend; they're also practical and affordable.

Read more:

How to choose jeans that fit perfectly without trying them on

How to wear white jeans in 2025 without looking basic

fashion Fall trends jeans style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
